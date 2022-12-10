Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Monday, Dec. 19, to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick up is 9 a.m-4 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has a similar holiday fostering emphasis underway. For more information about participating, email HSECFoster@gmail.com.
Pitt Friends has 2023 calendars available for sale as a fundraiser for the group. Two calendar styles are available, each featuring dogs previously adopted from Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Cost is $19.99 each. Visit https://pittfriendspooches.wordpress.com.
Beare Garden benefit
Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness, 1540 E. Arlington Blvd., will host an American Red Cross blood drive and benefit for Beare Garden Animal Rescue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For each unit of blood collected at the drive, Beare Garden will receive $10 to go toward paying vet bills. For more information, visit www.bgar.org.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.