‘Silent Nights’

Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Monday, Dec. 19, to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick up is 9 a.m-4 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has a similar holiday fostering emphasis underway. For more information about participating, email HSECFoster@gmail.com.

