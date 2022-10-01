Blessing of the Animals

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St. Greenville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through Blessing of the Animals from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the church parking lot. Donations will be accepted to benefit Pitt County Animal Services and their rescue group Pitt Friends. A photo in lieu of a pet may be brought to receive a blessing. Event will be held, rain or shine. All pets must be secured.


