This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**Ian is now moving into central North Carolina**
NEW INFORMATION
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- All watches and warnings have been canceled
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 220 miles west of Buxton NC or about 160 miles
west-northwest of Morehead City NC
- 35.3N 79.5W
- Storm Intensity 50 mph
- Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Post Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to move inland across the
Carolinas tonight, and reach western Virginia by early Sunday. Across
eastern North Carolina, impacts from storm surge, moderate rainfall,
and an isolated tornado threat will end tonight.
An additional inch of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected
across portions of the area with the highest amounts across northern
sections of eastern North Carolina. Storm surge inundation of 1 to
2 feet above ground will continue along much of the coast, with
conditions slowly improving late tonight and Saturday. Tropical storm
force winds will continue across the coastal waters tonight.
Dangerous marine conditions will continue for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas. Stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
* FLOODING RAIN:
Little to no additional impact are anticipated.
* SURGE:
Little to no additional surge impacts expected.
* WIND:
Little to no additional wind impacts expected.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no additional impact are anticipated.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are ongoing for all offshore waters and the
Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas creating treacherous
conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip
currents will also exist along area beaches. Ocean overwash may continue,
especially during high tide, along portions of the coast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened
trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause
flying debris.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement
issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC
regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St. Greenville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through Blessing of the Animals from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in the church parking lot. Donations will be accepted to benefit Pitt County Animal Services and their rescue group Pitt Friends. A photo in lieu of a pet may be brought to receive a blessing. Event will be held, rain or shine. All pets must be secured.
Howl-o-Ween
A Howl-o-Ween Trunk or Treat celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. This will serve as an animal shelter adoption event and donation drive. It will include dog-friendly and kid-friendly treats, a dog costume contest as well as a free rabies clinic.
Canine Crawl
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its 21st annual Canine Crawl from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Greenville Town Common, 1-5 E. First St. The event which will serves as a fundraiser for the Humane Society, will feature music, games, and the vendor village. There is no charge to attend. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from staff before scheduling for pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.