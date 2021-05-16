Lost and found pets
LOST: “Paisley,” mixed-breed, female dog, white with black spots, Greenville Boulevard and Fairview, 814-5240; “Dante,” neutered black cat with white patch on chest and stomach, yellow eyes, large, 15-20 pounds, Treasure Cove off Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street, 217-4977
FOUND: black and white cat, collar, N.C. 102 West and Norris Store Road, Ayden, 902-1731.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.