...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
LOST: “Rog,” male mixed-breed dog, red and brown, red nylon collar, medium size, ears droop, tail long and curled, Ivy and Mills roads, N.C. 43, 252-229-0654, email eds0910@hotmail.com; “Blade,” neutered pit bull, brown with white, black leather collar, 75 pounds, semi-erect ears, short tail, Memorial Drive, 252-327-7005, email dadnbosia@yahoo.com; “Grace,” female mixed-breed, dog, brown, nylon collar, 35 pounds, ears droop, short tail, Memorial Drive, 252-327-7005, email dadnbosia@yahoo.com; “Gigi,” young female Bernoddle, black with white on face, chest and feet, multi-colored nylon collar, 25 pounds, ears droop, tail curled, Porter Road, 252-320-6627, email icyou1969@aol.com.
FOUND: female Chocolate Lab, dark brown with bald areas on elbows and one bald spot on tail, 2 collars, ears droop, long tail, Mulberry Lane and Arlington Boulevard, 919-793-5504, email melissastacy01@gmail.com; dog, female pit bull mix, brown and white with a brown circle on top of head encircled in a white area, brown around the eyes, and brown ears, black nylon collar, ears folded, long tail, Speight Seed Farm and Forlines roads, Winterville, 252-532-1626, email amandapetersen88@gmail.com.
Night to Paws
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host the Night to Paws fundraising event at 6 p.m. April 15 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 Greenville Blvd. The ticketed event will include food, entertainment, a silent auction, and prize drawings. Dress is cocktail casual. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Friends fundraiser
Buck Wild with Pitt Friends, a fundraiser, will be held from 1-4 p.m. April 22 at Buck Wild Tavern, 4052 S. Memorial Drive. The event will include a silent auction, live music and animals available for adoption. Visit facebook.com/groups/168347796585110.
Adoption event
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, will host Adopt a Shelter Pet Day from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Fees are $85 for cats and $125 for dogs and cover spay or neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping, heartworm and FIV testing. Call 902-1725.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat.
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.