Lost pets
LOST: “Ghost,” female calico cat, 2 years old, Farmville, 565.3432; “Frodo,” small, male, mixed-breed dog, 3 years old, nylon collar, brown eyes, Black Shaggy hair, long, bushy tail, Kittrell Hill Road, Farmville, 565-3432; “Sparky,” Walker breed, male, 2 months old, brown eyes, brown, black and white, small, slender, Allen Drive, Ayden, 910-265-7224; gray and black cat, neutered, 2408 Fire Tower Road, 714.1381’ “Ghost,” Chihuahua, female, 6 months old, black eyes, brown, slender, short tail, Stokes, 640-0167; “Quill”, brown tabby, neutered, white on chin, Spring Run Road, Winterville, 378-0423.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.