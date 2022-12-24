...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero.
* WHERE...All of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
LOST: dog “Charlie Brown,” neutered, American Foxhound, chestnut with white chest and feet, 60 pounds, blue and tie-dyed nylon collar, microchipped, folded ears, long tail, Leary Mills-N.C. 43, Vanceboro, 252-947-0577, email bgiff77@gmail.com; dog “Maverick,” male, miniature Schnauzer, black, 26 pounds, curly hair, light and gray nylon collar with arrows, semi-erect ears, Davenport Farm and Frog Level roads, 252-286-3117 or 818-442-7129, email blake_romagna@yahoo.com; dog “Toby,” male, beagle-hound mix, brown, white, and black, 30 pounds, floppy ears, stub tail, McGregor Downs Road, 252-412-2161; cat “Morango,” female, gray, short hair, pregnant, Herbert Court, 252-717-1453 or 252-744-1512, email allene@ecu.edu; dog “Ace,” male pit, green nylon collar, brown with white underneath, pinkish around eyes, nose, and mouth, 55-70 pounds, semi-erect ears, long tail, Clarks Neck Road, Pitt County, outside Washington, N.C., 252-371-5696 or 252-414-9803, email qspencer1995@gmail.com
Friends calendars
Pitt Friends has 2023 calendars available for sale as a fundraiser for the group. Two calendar styles are available, each featuring dogs previously adopted from Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Cost is $19.99 each. Visit https://pittfriendspooches.wordpress.com.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.