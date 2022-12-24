Lost pets

LOST: dog “Charlie Brown,” neutered, American Foxhound, chestnut with white chest and feet, 60 pounds, blue and tie-dyed nylon collar, microchipped, folded ears, long tail, Leary Mills-N.C. 43, Vanceboro, 252-947-0577, email bgiff77@gmail.com; dog “Maverick,” male, miniature Schnauzer, black, 26 pounds, curly hair, light and gray nylon collar with arrows, semi-erect ears, Davenport Farm and Frog Level roads, 252-286-3117 or 818-442-7129, email blake_romagna@yahoo.com; dog “Toby,” male, beagle-hound mix, brown, white, and black, 30 pounds, floppy ears, stub tail, McGregor Downs Road, 252-412-2161; cat “Morango,” female, gray, short hair, pregnant, Herbert Court, 252-717-1453 or 252-744-1512, email allene@ecu.edu; dog “Ace,” male pit, green nylon collar, brown with white underneath, pinkish around eyes, nose, and mouth, 55-70 pounds, semi-erect ears, long tail, Clarks Neck Road, Pitt County, outside Washington, N.C., 252-371-5696 or 252-414-9803, email qspencer1995@gmail.com

