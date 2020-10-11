Lost and found pets
LOST: Lhasa Apso, male, 4 years old, 7-8 pounds, cream-color, Clemmons Street, Stokes, 531-4099; cat, male, black and white, black triangle on nose, medium size, Queen Anne’s, 850-212-3319; “Spike,” poodle, neutered, black, 14 years old, 6-7 pounds, thin, recent groom/close cut, partially blind and deaf, Roger Lane and Ivy, Ida and Mary McLawhorn Road, 531-9135; cat, black, gray and white, marbled, 12 years old, front declawed, silver reflective flea collar, Vidant Medical Center, 704-221-7876; “Max,” male, Jack Russell, 15 years old, mostly white with brown ears, microchipped to previous owner, Winterville, 412-5801; Labrador, male, black, has limp from old injury, Galloway Road, 717-7420
FOUND: Pointer mix, male, black with white chest, 1 year old, underweight, mange, Willow Bend Lane, Grimesland, 902-1731; orange tabby, male, 4-5 weeks old, small and slender, Greenville and Arlington boulevards, 902-1731 (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership).
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event on Oct. 20 at Basil’s, 1675 E. Fire Tower Road and Oct. 28 at Wasabi, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.