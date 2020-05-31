Lost and found pets
LOST: “Bear,” dachshund-pit bull mix, male, black with white patch on chest, small, 20-25 pounds, 1 year old, gray collar (K9 brand), Sheetz in Wilson, 469-0814; “Sophie,” mixed-breed female, brown with black nose, pink faded collar, small, Skeeter Pond Road, 640-4891; “Sam,” pit bull, neutered, brown, large, leather collar with name plate and rabies tag, Worthington Road, Winterville, 258-7585; “Angel,” older female brown tabby with white feet and chest, 6 pounds, West Washington and Briley streets, Bethel, 330-844-0867.
FOUND: white cat with tabby markings on face and tail, ear tipped, Washington Street, Washington, N.C. 945-7806 (reclaims must provide proof of ownership)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville. The restaurant is open for takeout. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Preparedness plan
Pitt County Animal Services has joined the Humane Society of the United States and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement in suggesting residents of Pitt County create a preparedness plan that includes their pets in the event community is impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19.
The preparedness plan includes identifying family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household comes ill and is hospitalized.
The World Small Animal Veterinary Association states that there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This is also the view of the World Health Organization.
A Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.