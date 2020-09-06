Lost pets
“Smokey,” “Smoke Smoke,” neutered adult gray cat, black and gray, raccoon-like tail, medium, inside cat, Memorial and Country Club drives, 756-4949; “Pepper,” large German shepherd-rottweiler mix, spayed black and beige, brown eyes, folded ears, long tail, hot pink nylon collar, Sunny Creek Road, Ayden, 367-2397; “Molly,” beagle, spayed, 7-8 years old, 20-25 pounds red collar with identification tag, McCrae Street, Grifton, 341-2946.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Virtual Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual A Night to Paws fundraiser with a live online raffle drawing, a silent auction, testimonials, recognitions and video features. The auction runs from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. on Saturday. A virtual event hosted by board member and WNCT anchor Maria Satira begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. Raffle tickets and registration for the auction is available now. Visit one.bidpal.net for details.
Dog wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Fluff and Puff Dog Wash from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 19 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large dogs. Other grooming services are available for an additional fee. Proof of rabies is required for all dogs. Bring a copy of the rabies certificate; tags alone are not acceptable.