LOST: “Lucy,” spayed shepherd mix, microchipped, 9 years old, 50 pounds, N.C. 258 North, Kinston, 252-522-1177, email: bhotiwi@gmail.com; “Tucker,” neutered, gray and white tuxedo cat, microchipped through Pet Link #981020029359676, 3 years old, 10 pounds, Baywood subdivision off Fire Tower Road, 252-717-1362 or 252-717-0596. email: ncgirl565@gmail.com; “Axle,” large, neutered pit bull mix, tan with black and gray face, 10 years old, droop ears, long tail, Pocosin Road, Winterville, 252-902-4286, email: chrisrobertson9022@gmail.com.
FOUND: male, Chihuahua, Ivy and Haddock roads, 252-413-8854 or 252-531-5775; male, orange tabby, 5 weeks old, blue eyes, near John Hopkins Road, 919-271-4885, email: cmlapish@gmail.com; male pit bull and two puppies, collar, ears cropped, Dovedale and Cambria drives, 252-640-9086, email: kaitlinwarren0@gmail.com; female collie-pit bull, black and white, chain collar, 35-40 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Old Stantonsburg Road, 252-945-1954, email: ivarnicota@gmail.com; male gray kitten and female gray and white kitten, 5 months, collars, Fifth and Elm streets, 919-939-0099, email: bricelowrance@gmail.com; small, tan and white, male mixed-breed dog, flea collar, folded ears, long tail, Old Tar Road, 252-814-4095, email: faithtoendure@gmail.com; small, young male pit bull mix, brown with white and black on face, slender, Reedy Branch and Old Tar roads, 252-717-3691, email: Secjunk0503@gmail.com. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.
Humane Society Wordle
The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina will host a Wordle “golf tourney” from Aug. 1-18. The fundraiser is based on the online game and gives participants up to six tries per day to guess a five-letter word. Participants email daily results to HSECWordle@gmail.com. Entry fee is $25, and prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place winners with the lowest total scores. Visit hsecarolina.org for more information.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.