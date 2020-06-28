Pet lost and found
LOST: Chihuahua, female, 5 months old, 2 pounds, white body, black around eyes, spot on top of head and side of body, both ears black, small, pink collar, Whichard Road, 531-8491; “Rocky,” cat, male, gray tabby, orange medical tape around neck, near 10th Street Animal Clinic, 370-2427; “Leo,” neutered, orange and white cat 1½ years old, blue collar with fish design, microchipped, West Fifth Street, 980-439-7149; “Boo,” cat, neutered, brown tabby, green eyes, 11 pounds, 3 years old, slender and long, Hyde Drive in the Madison apartments, possibly Breezewood, 258-9031; “Fern,” Plott hound, female, black and brown brindle, 8 months old, 3 collars, training and Seresto and one with owner information, Stokes, 531-7249; “Mama Kitty,” cat, spayed, orange, medium size, ear tipped, long tail with white on end, the Westhaven subdivision, 517-260-0756; “Grey,” French bulldog, male, blue and brindle, 18 pounds, 2 years old, short and stocky, large head, reward, N.C. 43, Conley-Chicod area, 531-9781; “Lady,” terrier mix, female, black and white, graying, small, older, vision impairment, Hammond and Mill streets, Winterville, 378-8559.
FOUND: Corgi-beagle mix, young, white with tan markings, short tail, folded ears, Blount Street, Ayden, 902-1731; Shih Tzu mix, black and white, small and slender, short fur, folded ears, Fire Tower and Eleanor, 902-1731.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Preparedness plan
Pitt County Animal Services has joined the Humane Society of the United States and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement in suggesting residents of Pitt County create a preparedness plan that includes their pets in the event community is impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19.
The preparedness plan includes identifying family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household comes ill and is hospitalized.
The World Small Animal Veterinary Association states that there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This is also the view of the World Health Organization.
A Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.