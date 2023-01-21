Lost and found pets

LOST: “Ferrah,” female German shepherd, 6 years old, 70 pounds, missing teeth, has rash and scars on back, Macclesfield, N.C. 43 near Falkland, 919-891-8583, email kelzjean2016@gmail.com; “Isabelle,” female cattle dog mix, tan and white on chest and black one face, one blue eye and one brown, navy blue nylon collar with “Patriots” logo, medium size, Ballards Crossroads Road, 252-258-7612, email rossda2@students.pittschools.org; “Titan,” male mixed-breed dog, black with brown on legs, droopy ears, bushy tail, blue nylon collar, 8 years old, 24 pounds, Circle Drive and N.C. 33, 252-495-3057, email ginacole3@yahoo.com; “Leon,” neutered male Jack Russell mix, white with faint black spots and black head, allergy spot near tail, 25 pounds, 9 years old, folded ears, long tail, Wayne Memorial Drive, Pikeville, 843-749-3856, email jessicakenyon95@gmail.com; “Papi,” male pit bull-Chow-Pointer mix, light brown and sable with dark face and white on neck and chest, 45 pounds, ears droop and folded, tail long, red nylon collar with gray stitching, Sterling Pointe Drive and Thomas Langston Road, Winterville, 252-864-3575, email alayechapman@gmail.com; “Chip,” neutered mixed terrier, brown with tan markings, 2 years old, 20 pounds, red collar with a red leash attached, microchipped, ears droop, tail short, Memorial Drive and 10th Street, 919-438-5868, email margorush@yahoo.com.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.