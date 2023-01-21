LOST: “Ferrah,” female German shepherd, 6 years old, 70 pounds, missing teeth, has rash and scars on back, Macclesfield, N.C. 43 near Falkland, 919-891-8583, email kelzjean2016@gmail.com; “Isabelle,” female cattle dog mix, tan and white on chest and black one face, one blue eye and one brown, navy blue nylon collar with “Patriots” logo, medium size, Ballards Crossroads Road, 252-258-7612, email rossda2@students.pittschools.org; “Titan,” male mixed-breed dog, black with brown on legs, droopy ears, bushy tail, blue nylon collar, 8 years old, 24 pounds, Circle Drive and N.C. 33, 252-495-3057, email ginacole3@yahoo.com; “Leon,” neutered male Jack Russell mix, white with faint black spots and black head, allergy spot near tail, 25 pounds, 9 years old, folded ears, long tail, Wayne Memorial Drive, Pikeville, 843-749-3856, email jessicakenyon95@gmail.com; “Papi,” male pit bull-Chow-Pointer mix, light brown and sable with dark face and white on neck and chest, 45 pounds, ears droop and folded, tail long, red nylon collar with gray stitching, Sterling Pointe Drive and Thomas Langston Road, Winterville, 252-864-3575, email alayechapman@gmail.com; “Chip,” neutered mixed terrier, brown with tan markings, 2 years old, 20 pounds, red collar with a red leash attached, microchipped, ears droop, tail short, Memorial Drive and 10th Street, 919-438-5868, email margorush@yahoo.com.
FOUND: dog, male, hound mix, brown, white and black, 55 pounds, slender, droopy ears, long tail, nylon collar, Willow Green and Darden Farm roads, Ayden, email keeneh@yahoo.com.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environmen. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.