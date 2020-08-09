Lost and found pets
LOST: “Prince,” Husky-rottweiler mix, male, black and brown, white on chest, blue eyes, camouflage collar, child’s emotional support animal, reward, Kader Lilley Road, Williamston, 799-8172; “Darla Lou,” young American pit bull terrier, female, tan, cream and orange, has underbite, South Main Street, Farmville, 295-8329; “Boots,” neutered orange and white cat, 7 years old, flea collar, long tail, Jolyn Court near N.C. 43, Winterville, 565-8853.
FOUND: Pit bull mix, brown and white, Larry Mills Road near N.C. 102 and 43, 902-1731; black kitten, slender, near Lake Glenwood, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Dog wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Fluff and Puff Dog Wash from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Wasabi 88, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large dogs. Other grooming services are available for an additional fee. Proof of rabies is required for all dogs. Bring a copy of the rabies certificate; tags alone are not acceptable.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Virtual Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, which was scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton, is being changed to a virtual event. Visit hsecarolina.org or email ANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.