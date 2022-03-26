Lost Pet

“Mercury,” male long-haired cat, Maple Circle, Grimesland, 341-9041.

Night to Paws

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its seventh annual Night to Paws fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $75 each and include dinner, beer and wine, a silent auction, prize drawings, and live entertainment from Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/ANTP2022/welcome.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

