...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY OVER THE COASTAL PLAIN...
The combination of low fuel moisture, very gusty westerly winds
to 30 mph and low minimum relative humidity values around 25
percent will result in an Increased Fire Danger in areas west of
Highway 17 Saturday. This area also received significantly less
rainfall Thursday and Thursday night than areas to the east which
will allow conditions to dry rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are
advised to use extreme caution.
“Mercury,” male long-haired cat, Maple Circle, Grimesland, 341-9041.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its seventh annual Night to Paws fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $75 each and include dinner, beer and wine, a silent auction, prize drawings, and live entertainment from Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/ANTP2022/welcome.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.