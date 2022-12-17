LOST: dog, “Nube,” female pit mix, mostly all white with black spots, 50 pounds, brown eyes, ears droop, long tail, Floyd Harris and Holland roads, 864-0475; dog, “Supreme,” male Shih Tzu, white and brown, brown eyes, 8 years old, medium size, ears droop, long tail, curled, Sterling Pointe Drive, Thomas Langston Road, 772-2560; dog, “Molly,” female pit-Lab mix, black and silver plastic vibrate collar, distinct markings gray hairs on face, white patch on chest, one white on back of right paw, ears folded and tipped, long tail, Kathryn Lane, 258-0940 or 804-475-0798; dog, “Mila,” female Belgian Malinois, collar black leather, brown and black, distinct markings black face, medium-slender, ears erect, long tail, Penncross Drive, 250-472-3343 or 919-608-3141; dog, “Buster,” neutered Chihuahua (large breed), caramel color and white, brown eyes, 18 pounds, 15 years old, distinct marking white head and feet, red nylon collar with tags, Stantonsburg Road, 753-2950 or 327-5952; dog, “Nino,” male Chihuahua mix, collar silver chain, black and brown, brown eyes, overweight, folded ears, long tail, has heart worms, Stantonsburg Road, 917-2315; dog, “Milo,” male standard poodle, light brown, recently shaved, brown leather collar with silver studs and tag, 63 pounds, ears folded, long tail, Southpoint Townhomes, 702-8989 or 252-751-3540; cat “Sargent Pepper,” spayed gray calico, gray nylon collar with cat designs and a bell, gray calico with a scar-like fur pattern over right eye, 15 pounds, Buckingham Drive-Essex area, Winterville, 531-3246; cat “Inca,” female, gray and black tabby, pink plastic collar, B. Westover Drive, 495-5764; cat, “Nugget,” spayed tortoiseshell, white nose and paws, gray flea collar, overweight, Tucker Road and Ruth Evans Drive, Grimesland, 919-218-5790; cat, “Whitley,” neutered, white with ginger, 3 years old, 12 pounds, Kittrell Farms on Hillard Lane, Signature Drive, 910-724-4795; cat “Miss Kitty,” spayed gray tabby, white chest and feet, 13 pounds, gray Seresto flea collar, N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, 355-1988 or 531-4731; cat “Milo,” neutered black and white, white flea collar, microchipped, 7 months old, East 10th Street, 630-258-6638; dog, “Nino,” medium-size male, black, breed not indicated, collar chain, Robin Hood Road, 432-530-1455; cat, “Indigo,” spayed brown tabby, 12 pounds, collar red nylon; thin with a silver buckle, Lady Di/Essex/Buckingham; 917-3689 or 412-8082.
FOUND: dog, pregnant pit mix, black with white nose and feet, medium size, ears droop, long tail, Kittrell Hill Road, N.C. 121, Farmville, 565-3432; dog, female, breed not indicated, black and white with spots, 30 pounds, U.S. 264 ramp near the new Duck Thru on Highway 11, Winterville; dog, female beagle mix, tan, brown, and white, Stantonsburg and Allen roads, cooley_danielle@yahoo.com; dog, young female German shepherd mix, brown and black, medium size, purple nylon harness, VOA Site C Road, 248-506-0868; dog, female, breed not indicated, medium-slender, ears droop, long tail, 10th Street, 361-1824; dog, female, breed not indicated, slender, short fur, collar red nylon, ears folded, long tail, Eastwood subdivision on Valley Lane-Kent Road, 752-5241; cat, female black and white with black spots on nose and white lightning streak down back, 9 pounds, Dudleys Grant Drive off Fire Tower Road, 558-6142; cat, male, black with white on chest and feet, Arlington Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road, 910-650-1880
; cat, small female, gray and white, Belvoir Road-North Memorial Drive, 774-408-0619; female black and white cat, 6-8 months, Evans and 13th streets, 252-414-4204; young gray and white cat, 4 pounds, B Stokes Road and Hollow Drive, 865-209-5548; dog, female Walker hound, white and brown, ears droop, long tail, Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 252-571-1991 or 252-744-6494.
Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Monday, Dec. 19, to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick up is 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has a similar holiday fostering emphasis underway. For more information about participating, email HSECFoster@gmail.com.
Pitt Friends has 2023 calendars available for sale as a fundraiser for the group. Two calendar styles are available, each featuring dogs previously adopted from Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Cost is $19.99 each. Visit https://pittfriendspooches.wordpress.com.
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.