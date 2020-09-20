Lost and found pets
“Jessica,” cat, spayed, 2 years old, 7 pounds, brown, gray and silver, small orange patch on back, Sycamore Street, 540-305-5544; “Haze,” pit bull, male, blue nose, white toes, brown eyes, 1 year old, tall and lanky, medium size, slender build, folded ears, brownish-gray thick collar, N.C. 33 West, 919-222-8912; “Yappy,” Plott hound, male, brindle, scar on back, 50 pounds, large, missing near the Magnolia Ridge subdivision, Winterville, 714-9209; “Coal,” cat, neutered, black with spot of white on chest, yellow eyes, 7 years old, small piece of ear missing, Joe Stocks Road, 910-850-9179; “Milo,” mixed-breed dog, spayed, 1 year old, 40 pounds, microchipped, chain collar with 15-foot lead attached, Old Pactolus and U.S. 264, 814-3530.
FOUND: pit bull mix, male, brown with white chest and feet, Grifton near Fairway and Country Club Drive, 902-1731; cat, black, white paws and chest, large, green eyes, 10 pounds, Regalwood Road, 902-1731; pit mix, dark brown, young, medium, Tyson Farms off Dickinson Avenue near the hospital. 902-1731 (all reclaims must provide proof of ownership).
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host Bone Appetit fundraising events on Sept. 30 at Wasabi, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road and Oct. 2-3 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Blessing of the animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., will celebrate the Feast of St Francis of Assisi with a drive-thru blessing of the animals from 3-4 p.m. in the parking lot. Donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit the Pitt County Animal Shelter and the rescue group, Pitt Friends. All animals must be secured, and drivers should wear face coverings. Pet photographs in lieu of the animals may be brought to receive a blessing. The event will be held rain or shine.