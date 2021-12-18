LOST: “Peaches” and “Truffles,” one white and one brown golden doodle, both spayed, pink and black collars, 7 years old, brown eyes, 60 pounds, erect ears, U.S. 264 and Old Creek Road, 734-748-2394 or 724-831-6009; “Leia,” white German shepherd, spayed, leather purple shock collar, brown eyes, erect ears, long tail, green Christmas scarf, Galloway Cross Roads (JC Galloway Road), 252-717-3086 or 252-227-3099; male cat, neutered, short hair, brown tabby, 3318 N. Barrett St., Farmville, 919-971-5704; “Jake,” male golden retriever-Irish setter, white fur with red tint on back, 4009 Lloyd Corey Road, 252-795-4368; “Myla,” female short-haired calico cat, South Elm Street, 330-591-5551
FOUND: large male dog, nylon blue collar, brown eyes, long, wavy black fur, Rottweiler marking, droopy ears, long tail, 252-714-2811; male dog, silver Lab- Weimaraner mix, Staton House Road, 252-944-6764; all reclaims must prove ownership.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.