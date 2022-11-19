LOST: “Bella,” spayed, brown and white Chihuahua, 4 to 5 pounds, microchipped, Seresto flea collar, Wellington Drive, Washington, N.C., 252-833-8600 or 252-943-4902, email twotwins2@suddenlink.net; neutered orange cat, white paws, medium size, ears tipped, 15 months old, Reba Drive, 252-412-9817; spayed black and tan hound, long hair, “Lady Bella,” 15 years old, 40 pounds, microchipped, ears droop, nylon collar, North Harding and Willow streets, 252-917-0447 or 919-830-1383 or email: thc111188@gmail.com; spayed, short hair cat, “Savanna,” 10 pounds, black leather collar with crystals, Mulberry Lane, 252-756-6425 or 252-702-2249.
FOUND: female dog, tan with black snout, medium-slender, droop ears, long tail, Jolly Road, Ayden, 252-917-0224, email: ericat817@yahoo.com; female cream-color and gray cat, moon and stars collar, Exchange Drive, 252-902-1725; male, mixed-breed dog, black and tan, Pine and Webb streets, 252-902-1725.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.