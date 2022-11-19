Lost and found pets

LOST: “Bella,” spayed, brown and white Chihuahua, 4 to 5 pounds, microchipped, Seresto flea collar, Wellington Drive, Washington, N.C., 252-833-8600 or 252-943-4902, email twotwins2@suddenlink.net; neutered orange cat, white paws, medium size, ears tipped, 15 months old, Reba Drive, 252-412-9817; spayed black and tan hound, long hair, “Lady Bella,” 15 years old, 40 pounds, microchipped, ears droop, nylon collar, North Harding and Willow streets, 252-917-0447 or 919-830-1383 or email: thc111188@gmail.com; spayed, short hair cat, “Savanna,” 10 pounds, black leather collar with crystals, Mulberry Lane, 252-756-6425 or 252-702-2249.


