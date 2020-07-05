Lost and found pets
LOST: female gray cat with gold spots, “Grace,” 1 year old, Ayden, 916-0271; spayed tabby and white cat, “Sissy,” W.W. Gaskins Road, 327-2480.
FOUND: male feist mix dog, tan, Foster Road, Grimesland, 378-4255; male pit bull mix, tan with white chest, collar, Fifth Street by St Peter Catholic Church, 341-4107; male white pit bull, Davenport Farm and Reedy Branch roads, 916-1563; male red pit bull, collar, Fourth Street near Sup Dogs, 336-264-0155. (All reclaims must include proof of ownership)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event July 14 at Dickinson Avenue Public House, 703 Dickinson Ave. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Preparedness plan
Pitt County Animal Services has joined the Humane Society of the United States and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement in suggesting residents of Pitt County create a preparedness plan that includes their pets in the event community is impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19.
The preparedness plan includes identifying family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household comes ill and is hospitalized.
The World Small Animal Veterinary Association states that there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This is also the view of the World Health Organization.
A Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.