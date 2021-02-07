Found pets
FOUND: Black and white tuxedo cat, young, small, slender, long tail, James and Washington streets, Bethel, 902-1731; long-haired cat, neutered, 3 years old, black with brown patches, Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 902-1731; cat, male, young, black, N.C. 903, Stokes, 902-1731; cat, male, black and white, medium-slender, long tail, East Fourth Street, 902-1731.
Valentine’s fundraiser
Hoffman Haus Pet Resort, 1031 Laurie Ellis road, Winterville, will host a “Valentail’s Day Pawty” Thursday and Friday as a benefit for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. For $10, dogs will participate in activities, receive treats and take home something for their families. Dogs new to the facility are required to have a day of play prior to the fundraiser. Call 355-4663 to register. Dog day care costs apply. Visit facebook.com/HSECarolina
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.