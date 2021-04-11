Lost pets
“Bella,” boxer mix, spayed, brown and white, 3 years old, has skin condition, medium size-slender build, brown and turquoise collar, North Woods subdivision/Speedway and athletic field off Whichard Road, 410-829-6169; “Chappy,” Chihuahua mix, male, 6 years old, tan, gray muzzle, small and slender, curled tail, Tupelo Lane, 367-5244; “Eddie,” terrier mix, neutered, 10 pounds, white and brown, short fur, purple collar, microchipped, Bell Arthur Road, reward, 916-2768; “Camille” aka “Millie,” mixed-breed dog, spayed, 50 pounds, red and white, white paws, white stripe on head, 5 years old, medium size, folded ears, microchipped, East Hanrahan and Stokestown-St. Johns Road, 375-7089; “Pixie,” Yorkie-Poo, spayed, 7-8 years old, 6-7 pounds, black and tan, recent groom, short fur, erect ears, small, stub tail, Holland Road, Belvoir, 917-0322.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 5-9 p.m. April 26 at Villa Verde, 2601 E. 10th St. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.