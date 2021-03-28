Lost and found pets
LOST: “Max,” pit bull, male, white and black, large black patch on left eye, brown eyes, 4 years old, 95 pounds, folded ears, aggressive, has allergies, Jefferson Street and Old Market Road, Fountain, 245-4276; “Sookie,” long-haired cat, Balinese, spayed, tannish-brown, cream-colored seal point, blue eyes, microchipped, 10 years old, 7 pounds, small and slender, impaired vision, B Stokes Road, 910-222-0967; “Booster,” mixed-breed dog, male, adult, white with brown patches, fluffy, medium size, blue nylon collar, Saddle Club Drive and Staton House-Fleming School Road, N.C. 33, 919-427-1434; “Obi,” cat, neutered, black, tan and beige tabby, microchipped, Staton Mil-David Nobles, Stokes, 752-4124; “Tony,” cat, male, 7 months old, gray, tan and white, white belly and paws, green eyes, Reade Circle and Evans Street, 727-239-6138; “Tilly,” beagle-hound mix, spayed, white, black and brown, distinct coloring on ears, tail has white on end, one eye partially blue, 5 years old, 60 pounds, may have been struck by car, microchipped, the area of Fifth Street, 919-271-1495.
FOUND: Maltese, white, no collar or microchip, young, small, Dudley’s Grant, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event Friday-Saturday at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.