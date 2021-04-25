Lost and found pets
LOST: “Vinny,” cat, neutered, white with dark tabby markings, ear tipped, green eyes, 3 years old, 8 pounds, medium size, Sir Norman Court L.T. Hardee, 227-9558; “Maggie,” Corgi, spayed, tan and white, speckled legs, one blue and one brown eye, 11 months old, 20-25 pounds, erect ears, stub tail, shy, red, green and purple Christmas design collar, Kinsaul-Willoughby and Frog Level roads, 919-440-8455; “Harley,” Maltese, female, white, 3 years old, small, near Zaxby’s and Walter B. Jones center, 945.3685; “Princess,” poodle, female, white, 15 years old, shaggy, slender, Lee Street, Ayden, 227-8169.
FOUND: black cat, medium size, erect ears, long tail, Staffordshire and Woodstock, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 5-9 p.m. Monday at Villa Verde, 2601 E. 10th St. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.