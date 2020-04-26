Lost pets
LOST: “Pete,” beagle mix, male, 8 years old, 20-25 pounds, white with black spots, brown ears, short legs, red collar, Gables and Brownlea Drive, 702-4540; “Pumpkin,” female, calico cat 18 years old, Old Tar Road, Winterville, 518-2966; “Titus,” mixed breed, medium-size, neutered dog, 6 ½ years old, dark brown, white under belly, short fur, cropped ears, UNC collar, microchipped, Morris Drive, Grifton. 717-3384.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville. The restaurant is open for takeout. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
A Night to Paws rescheduled
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been rescheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.
Preparedness plan
Pitt County Animal Services has joined the Humane Society of the United States and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement in suggesting residents of Pitt County create a preparedness plan that includes their pets in the event community is impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19.
The preparedness plan includes identifying family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household comes ill and is hospitalized.
The World Small Animal Veterinary Association states that there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This is also the view of the World Health Organization.