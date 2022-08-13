Dog Wash

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will resume its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraising series from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Capital Subaru, 3999 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.


