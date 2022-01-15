Lost and found pets
LOST: “Charlie” male, Shih Tzu-Chihuahua, Sterling Pointe Drive, nylon blue collar with bell, 6 months old, 5 pounds, white fur with brown spots, slender build with short tail, 252-236-5942; “Trinity” dark gray and white cat, spayed, 17 years old, 8 pounds, tail bent an inch from tip, 412 Shamrock Way near Evans, Regency and Fire Tower, 252-714-7216; “Thistle,” black and white cat, spayed and microchipped, 5 years, green eyes, 9 pounds, distinct marking, white stripe down nose, mouth and down chin, medium size and build, erect ears, long tail, Whaley Road-Brown Hodges, Grifton, 252-714-6182; “Duke,” male German shepherd, 4 years old, black and brown, overweight build, erect ears, long tail, black leather collar, and “Big Worm,” male pit bull-German shepherd mix, brown and tan, brown eyes, erect ears and long tail, 4612 Toddy Road, near Stantonsburg Road, 702-6465.
FOUND: male Chihuahua mix, tan, Stantonburg Road near Farmville, 252-481-7395; female dog, white with tan spots, tan head with black and white around mouth, 40 pounds, droopy ears, long tail, Stillman and Hanrahan roads, Ayden, 252-253-8331. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Adoption event
Friends of Pitt County Animal Shelter will host an adoption event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus, 950 Criswell Drive. The event and donation drive is being held in honor of the late actress Betty White in honor of her commitment to animals.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.