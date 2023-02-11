Lost and found pets

LOST: dog, “Shiloh,” female black Lab mix, medium size, distinct marking, cut on nose, ears droop, tail short, 10th and 12th streets,. 252-702-6566 or 252-561-6975; dog, “Wolfie/Big Dog,” neutered, white with brown on right ear, pulling a 30-ft. chain with spike, 7 years old, 80 pounds, ears droop, tail long, Old River Road, 252-214-3619; dog, “Beast,” male pit-Sharpei mix, slender/medium, ears semi-erect, tail long, Old Village Road, 252-940-9899, email deaireoaustin@gmail.com; dog, “Stacey,” female German shepherd-pit bull mix, tan and brown, small, slender, black flea collar with white dashes, ears droop, tail short, Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 252-377-5838, email alexaflores0923@gmail.com; cat, “Snowflake,” neutered white, short hair, 15 years old, 11 pounds Old Tar Road and Ellis Wood Drive, Winterville, 252-916-6831, email amandahwaters@gmail.com; cat, “Darby,” neutered black and white with shaved rear-end area from recent neuter, 15 pounds, white face with black patch that looks like Scandinavia, East Third and South Summit streets, 980-888-6350, email reedmartin@outlook.com; “Cash,” male Lab-pit mix, black with white markings, medium size, 6 months old, blue nylon collar, ears folded, tail bushy, Ernest Taylor Road, Ayden, 252-558-5931, email brittyamerman@gmail.com.

