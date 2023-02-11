...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
LOST: dog, “Shiloh,” female black Lab mix, medium size, distinct marking, cut on nose, ears droop, tail short, 10th and 12th streets,. 252-702-6566 or 252-561-6975; dog, “Wolfie/Big Dog,” neutered, white with brown on right ear, pulling a 30-ft. chain with spike, 7 years old, 80 pounds, ears droop, tail long, Old River Road, 252-214-3619; dog, “Beast,” male pit-Sharpei mix, slender/medium, ears semi-erect, tail long, Old Village Road, 252-940-9899, email deaireoaustin@gmail.com; dog, “Stacey,” female German shepherd-pit bull mix, tan and brown, small, slender, black flea collar with white dashes, ears droop, tail short, Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 252-377-5838, email alexaflores0923@gmail.com; cat, “Snowflake,” neutered white, short hair, 15 years old, 11 pounds Old Tar Road and Ellis Wood Drive, Winterville, 252-916-6831, email amandahwaters@gmail.com; cat, “Darby,” neutered black and white with shaved rear-end area from recent neuter, 15 pounds, white face with black patch that looks like Scandinavia, East Third and South Summit streets, 980-888-6350, email reedmartin@outlook.com; “Cash,” male Lab-pit mix, black with white markings, medium size, 6 months old, blue nylon collar, ears folded, tail bushy, Ernest Taylor Road, Ayden, 252-558-5931, email brittyamerman@gmail.com.
FOUND: dog, male, mixed breed, white with brown spots, 3-4 months old, 25 pounds, short hair, ears folded, Lakeside Apartments,919-434-1807, email malone.samantha.j@gmail.com.
Adoption event
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, will host a special “Give Love” adoption event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today. For more information, visit petango.com/pittshelter or call 902-1725.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, toys and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.