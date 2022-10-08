Howl-o-Ween

A Howl-o-Ween Trunk or Treat celebration will be held from 2-4 p.m. today at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. This will serve as an animal shelter adoption event and donation drive. It will include dog-friendly and kid-friendly treats, a dog costume contest as well as a free rabies clinic.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.