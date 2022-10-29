Lost and found pets

LOST: “Mando,” male German Shorthair Pointer, white with brown spots, 10 months old, microchipped, slender, ears droop, stub tail, Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, 612-203-9696, 612-203-9695 or 919-947-8509, email: halpickett59@gmail.com; “Drax,” cat, male, gray strips with white under belly, heart-shaped marks on all four paw pads, black nylon collar with skulls, small and slender, Bostic Drive and Whichard Road, 631-428-1508, email: torixskye@gmail.com; “Nube,” female white pit bull, 1 year old, 80 pounds, ears folded, tail long, Floyd Harris Road, 252-864-0475, 252-714-9127, email: santosadali015@gmail.com; “Gus,” gray male cat, 3 years old, 11 pounds, microchipped, blue and yellow nylon collar with pineapples, ears tipped, tail long, has health issues, East First and Summit streets, 704-957-2187, email lornashley7098 @gmail.com; “Garfield,” cat, male, breed Maine Coon, orange, long-hair, 6 pounds, flea collar, bushy tail, Clark’s Neck Road and Gresham Lane, Washington, N.C., 252-402-1606, email: cheroke8006@yahoo.com.


