LOST: “Mando,” male German Shorthair Pointer, white with brown spots, 10 months old, microchipped, slender, ears droop, stub tail, Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, 612-203-9696, 612-203-9695 or 919-947-8509, email: halpickett59@gmail.com; “Drax,” cat, male, gray strips with white under belly, heart-shaped marks on all four paw pads, black nylon collar with skulls, small and slender, Bostic Drive and Whichard Road, 631-428-1508, email: torixskye@gmail.com; “Nube,” female white pit bull, 1 year old, 80 pounds, ears folded, tail long, Floyd Harris Road, 252-864-0475, 252-714-9127, email: santosadali015@gmail.com; “Gus,” gray male cat, 3 years old, 11 pounds, microchipped, blue and yellow nylon collar with pineapples, ears tipped, tail long, has health issues, East First and Summit streets, 704-957-2187, email lornashley7098 @gmail.com; “Garfield,” cat, male, breed Maine Coon, orange, long-hair, 6 pounds, flea collar, bushy tail, Clark’s Neck Road and Gresham Lane, Washington, N.C., 252-402-1606, email: cheroke8006@yahoo.com.
FOUND: male Lab mix, black and white, seven months old, ears folded, tail long, Frog Level and Davenport Farm roads, Winterville, 252-355-22786 or 706-394-7932, email: thompson07@gmail.com; male blue-tick hound, mostly black with tear drop-shaped white spot at center of forehead, nails are overgrown, medium build, droop ears, tail long, Avon Road, 252-649-9716, email: beckyskinner87@gmail.com; small, slender male cat, 1 year old, orange and white, tail short and bushy, Old Fire Tower Road, 509-460-2184, email: despinoza1115@gmail.com; female Yorkie, reddish-gold color, 5 pounds, purple nylon and textured collar, ears semi-erect, tail short, Taylors Creek Road, 901-289-7371 or 731-845-6098, email: kfesmier7415@gmail.com; dog male, 4 pounds, breed unknown, fur tan and white; white streak on forehead and some white around face, eye-color brown, tail long, front feet injured, has dental decay and fleas, Schoolhouse Road and U.S. 264 Alternate, Walstonburg, 252-717-264, email: kellykubrock@gmail.com.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.