Lost and found pets
LOST: “Scooby,” cat, neutered, white and gray tabby, green eyes, 5 years old, 20 pounds, long tail, Springhill Road, Hardee Acres subdivision, 833-2141; “Turtle,” long-haired cat, neutered, gray tabby with dark stripes, white stomach, white mittens, 1 ½ years old, medium size, green eyes, red collar, East 10th Street, 703-475-4602; “Shredder,” Pomeranian-Chow mix, neutered, 8 years old, tan, medium, slender, droop ears, long not in good health, Treyburn Circle, 717-2925; “Lou,” cat, male, young, black, small, slender, Willow Street, 907-1714 or 886-1090.
FOUND: pit bull, male, medium, slender, folded ears, blond and white, collar, near U.S. 264 Bypass, 902-1731; long-haired cat, female, small, slender, long tail, brown, 6 weeks old, East Fire Tower and Corey roads, 902-1731; cat, female, calico, medium size, Beacon and Memorial drives, Winterville, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event Wednesday at Wasabi, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.