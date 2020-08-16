Lost pets
LOST: “Tyga,” male, pit bull, brindle, 1 year old, red harness and leash, Hooker Road, 367-1637; “Beau,” male, yellow Lab, collar, “Gauge,” Chesapeake Bay retriever, male, chocolate, collar, both Mac Allen Road and N.C. 903 near the Renston area, near Greene County, 714-3939 or 717-3350; “Mac,” neutered orange cat with small white patch on lower abdomen, Chocowinity near the Pitt County line, 945-3613; “Whero,” pit bull, male, 1-2 years old, tan and white, microchipped, County Home Road, Ayden, 702-1780; “Scooter,” cat, neutered gray and white 11 years old, 10 pounds, possibly stolen, Alberta Avenue, Wilson, 290-0542.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Virtual Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, which was scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton, is being changed to a virtual event. Visit hsecarolina.org or email ANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.