Lost pets
LOST: “Oreo,” Husky mix, medium-size, male, 10 years old, black and white, one eye blue, one hazel, Racetrack and Sharon Church Road, Grifton, 268-6985; “Sneedy,” male gray and white cat, long and thin, Lynndale subdivision, 412-8549; “Rocco,” male, tan and cream poodle-Yorkshire terrier mix, small, collar, Sherwood Avenue, Kinston, 658-7198; “Django,” neutered cat, black and white tuxedo, 6 years old, 10-12 pounds, shiny coat, Copper Creek Drive, Winterville, 978-877-7779.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event on Oct. 20 at Basil’s, 1675 E. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Blessing of the animals events
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host a Blessing of the Animals event from 4-6 p.m. today. The drive-by event will take place in the church parking lot. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., will celebrate the Feast of St Francis of Assisi with a drive-thru blessing of the animals from 3-4 p.m. today in the parking lot. Donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit the Pitt County Animal Shelter and the rescue group, Pitt Friends. All animals must be secured, and drivers should wear face coverings. Pet photographs in lieu of the animals may be brought to receive a blessing. The event will be held rain or shine.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.