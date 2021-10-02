Lost and found pets
LOST: male Husky, blue eyes, black and white fur, Mills Road, 379-9925; male pit bull mix. 9 years old, fawn and white, Abbott Farm Road, 253-0550; female pit bull, 8 months old, black and white hair, pink reflective collar, Charles Boulevard, 916-4665; female gray-brown tabby, stubby tail, pink collar with tags, white around nose and chin, East Fourth Street, (908) 839-2913; male, orange and white cat, fluffy, 9 years old, white streak on forehead extending to nose and cheeks, white throughout chest, underside and legs, Gordon Drive, 803-707-3646, male tricolor, bloodhound, white chest, “Tucker,” Gold Leaf Estates, 717-1918; male dog, “Ruger,” Chow, rottweiler mix, dark brown, white chest, skinny legs, Raymond Harris Road, 367-7960.
FOUND: male small terrier mix, white hair and camouflage collar, N.C.121 and Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 916-1023.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Blessing of the Animals
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St. will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi with a drive-through Blessing of the Animals from 3-4 p.m. Sunday. Pet supplies or monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit Pitt Friends of the Animal Shelter. Pets should be secured. A pet photo may be bought in lieu of a pet to receive a blessing. Clergy will be COVID-compliant; drivers are asked to wear a mask. Event will be held, rain or shine.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. today at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Canine Crawl
The 20th annual Canine Crawl to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.