Lost pets
LOST: “Spazzz,” white and black male cat, black on face looks like a mask, small and slender, green eyes, aqua-light blue and silver collar, flea collar, South Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, 252-814-3109, 252-940-8670, email: Daniel95.dn@gmail.com; “Sylvester,” male black cat with white socks and white nose, small, slender, gold eyes, Kittrell Hill Road, N.C. 121, Farmville, 252-565-3432, email: Kristentyson210@gmail.com; “King,” male, blue pit bull, stocky build, ears droop, long tail, brown leather Harley Davidson collar, King Drive off Stantonsburg Road, 252-406-4098, email: Dmike2484@gmail.com.
Dog Wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will resume its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraising series from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt struggers” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
Adoption event
A Barks in the Park adoption event will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Greensprings Park, 2500 E. Fifth St. The event will feature available pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Pitt County Animal Services and Pitt Friends.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.