Lost and found pets
LOST: cat, “Simba,” neutered Manx, long, white hair, microchipped, 13 pounds, White Horse Drive, 304-685-1833, email druryarmistead@suddenlink.net.
FOUND: female terrier mix, black, matted, folded ears, long tail, Greenville Pediatrics on Bethesda Drive, 252-373-9377, email jessward9377@gmail.com.
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, will host a special “Give Love” adoption event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. For more information, visit petango.com/pittshelter or call 902-1725.
Nauti Dog Brewing Co., 210 Main St., Winterville, will host a corn hole competition from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, to benefit Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Games are $15.
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, toys and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
