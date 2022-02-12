LOST: “Ash,” spayed Siamese cat, white and tan, brown face, blue eyes, 1066 Sandy Ridge Road, Robersonville, 252-797-8015; “Fitz,” neutered, orange and white tabby, tattooed, brown eyes, orange dot on chest, medium build, short fur, long tail, East Baywood Lane and Bent Creek Drive, 931-561-6818.
Animal adoptions
Through Monday, Pitt County Animal Services will offer cats and dog that are 5 years or older or dogs that are heartworm positive for an adoption fee of $14. Visit petango.com/pittshelter. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.