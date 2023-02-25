Lost and found pets

LOST: dog “Nolan,” neutered blue fawn pit bull, fur color light brown and white with a spotted nose, eye color hazel, months old, 20-25 pounds, folded ears, long tail, Stantonsburg and Allen roads, 252-885-8595, email taniyatucker080@gmail.com; dog “Waylon,” neutered blue tick hound, fur color white with black spots, face is mostly black; almost looks like a Dalmatian, red nylon collar, 1.5 years old, 100 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Indian Wells Place, 252-876-3155, email scottycle@gmail.com; dog “Snowflake,” spayed mixed breed, fur color white with black splotches; semi-erect ears, long tail, N.C. 903 north, Stokes, 252-473-8003, email aletiagoudy@gmail.com.

