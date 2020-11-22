Lost and found pets
LOST: “Boots,” cat, male, gray and white tabby, 8-9 months old, Mills Road near Mills Market and the traffic circle, 474-7022; “Papi,” cat, male, black and white tuxedo, greenish-yellow eyes, 1 year old, Fenton Court, Winterville, 412-7162; “Blue,” shepherd-pit bull mix, male, 4-5 months old, tan, black muzzle, white paws, dew claws on both back feet, Chance Street, 531-1703; “Uhtred” aka “Ootie,” cat, male, black and brown marbled, 6 months old, Dickinson Avenue and Williams Road, 610-314-9238; “Chicken” aka “Frenchie,” cat, female, 2 years old, white and light gray, green eyes, large, fluffy tail, N.C. 102, Ayden, 945-6313; “Sparky,” mixed-breed dog, male, white with brown markings on face, brown ears, brown spot on head, medium-slender, short fur, folded ears, dark blue collar and “Pancho,” pit bull, male, white with tan spots, medium-stocky, folded ears, 3 years old, Joe Gardner Road, Grifton, 259-1995; “Cruch,” pit bull, male, adult, gray with white chest, 85 pounds, medium-stocky, folded ears, Charles Boulevard, 341-1782; two pit bulls, one neutered, tan and yellow, green electric fence collar, one spayed, darker tan, red electric fence collar, both 7 years old, both 70 pounds, Porter Road in the Belvoir area, 378-0399; “Buster,” German shepherd-Australian cattle dog mix, male, black and gray, medium size, 1 year old, goggle-like markings around eyes, blue collar, Carey and Greenbriar Road, Kinston, 347-8010; “Faith,” cat, neutered, 1 year old, gray and white, long black stripe down back, Bengal markings, large, black collar with tags, microchipped, Spring Brook Road, 443-766-6118.
FOUND: cat, male, gray, silver and white tabby, Cromwell Drive and Red Banks Road, 902-1731; two mixed-breed puppies, brindle, Sheppard Mill Road, 902-1731; pit bull mix, male, young, underweight, folded ears, severe mange, heart murmur, multiple parasites, First Street, Ayden, 902-1731; pit bull mix, adult, black and brown, female, 1-2 years old, underweight, heartworms, scarring on face, Charles Boulevard, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Collection for shelter
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, will host a charitable collection for the Pitt County Animal Shelter during the holiday season. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 10. Donations cleaning supplies, along with food and toys for pets is requested. Financial donations also are accepted. Checks should be made payable to PCAS, or donors may contribute online using Pay Pal at pittcountync.gov/PCAS.
Fundraiser canceled
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has made the decision to cancel its annual holiday gift wrapping fundraiser, which usually takes place for several weeks leading up to Christmas.This event traditionally generates as much as $15,000 for the organization, and it is one of several fundraisers the Humane Society has had to cancel in 2020. For other ways to help, visit hsecarolina.org.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event Wednesday at Wasabi, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.