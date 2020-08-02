Lost and found pets
LOST: “Newman,” long-haired cat, neutered, black back, white tummy, white mask, 6 years old, green-yellow eyes, 15 pounds, Jolyn Court, Winterville, 364-7207; “Sasay,” Siamese mix, spayed, cream, black, face black with white mark, blue eyes, 2 years old, medium-slender, Merchant Drive, Winterville, 531-7809; “Bella,” spayed Chihuahua-poodle mix, adult, white, fluffy, limps from Black Moore Run, Ayden, 702-3225.
FOUND: Lab-pit mix male, black with white markings, white patch on head and back of neck and chest, medium-slender, Ivy Road near N.C. 43, 902-1731; feline, gray marbled, small-slender, West First Street, 902-1731 (all reclaims must include proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Dog wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Fluff and Puff Dog Wash from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Wasabi 88, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large dogs. Other grooming services are available for an additional fee. Proof of rabies is required for all dogs. Bring a copy of the rabies certificate; tags alone are not acceptable.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
A Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.