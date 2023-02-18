...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
LOST: “Wrinkles,” male beagle, white, brown, and black; double eyelashes, orange nylon collar, stocky, droop ears, long tail, Nina Lane, Simpson, 252-493-1414 or 252-258-6071, email sleevedooley2022@gmail.com; cat, “Sammy,” male Turkish van, white with orange tail and orange spot between shoulder blades, 15 pounds, bushy tail, Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville, 252-347-9991, email suzieq0187@gmail.com; cat, “Penelope,” female, light gray with darker gray stipes, white down the middle of the nose and mouth heading back to the neck, white paws, pink button nose, and pink inner ears, 4 months old, Concord and Sedgefield drives, 704-682-0150, email emvolkin@yahoo.com
FOUND: male blue tick hound, black head and white body with scattered small black spots, red nylon color with sensor, droop ears, long tail, Doc Loftin and Ervin Buck Roads, Ayden, 252-565-3520, email jhill88830@gmail.com; dog, male pit bull mix, white and reddish-tan, about 35 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Oakley Road, Robersonville, 252-799-8840, email lindalangley066@gmail.com; dog, male boxer-pit mix, dark brown and black, white paws, 6 months old, 30 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Saddlewood Drive, 401-378-0518, email aliciawolny@gmail.com; male hound, black and tan, large but slender, droop ears, long tail, Big Oak Road, Bethel, contact 252-714-5213, email tjamesrrt@gmail.com; neutered male Lab mix, black and white, medium size, ears erect, long tail, 910-309-6157, email coralpaige1@gmail.com.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, toys and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.