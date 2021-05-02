Lost pets
LOST: “Gizz,” French bulldog, male, 2 years old, white and blue, blue spot on right side of body, 43 pounds, has overbite, medium-stocky, erect ears, stub tail, collar with rabies tag, Dorothy Lane, 702-4751; “Queso,” cat, male, 2 years old, white-cream, medium-slender, Polk Avenue, 414-1937 or 414-8089; “Gerico,” cat, neutered, 3 years old, black with white stripe down chest, white tipped paws, medium size, collar, microchipped, Jetty Place, Grimesland, 347-5742; “Hank,” pit bull, male, blue with some white on chest, 1 ½ years old, 90 pounds, microchipped, Manning Road, 714-1033; “Rune” aka “Potato,” cat, neutered, 3 years old, East First Street, 675-0536; “Cooper,” hound, neutered, tri-color, slender, long legs, escaped collar, may be microchipped, Wyngate Drive near Macgregor Downs, 916-6165; “Twin,” cat, spayed, tattoo on belly, black and white tuxedo, small-slender, 9 pounds, young, Esther Circle, 412-2924; “Pompeiio,” pit bull, neutered, gray and white, 10 months old, Rountree Road, Winterville, 286-8865; “Bentley,” pit bull, male, brindle, 1½ years old, 80 pounds, large and stocky, folded ears, black spike collar and “Cross,” Husky mix, male, black with white and brown mixed in, 1 year old, 60-65 pounds, medium, erect ears, short fur, tail not bushy, red-burgundy spiked collar, both on N.C. 43 near B Stokes Road, 327-8186.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 7-8 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.