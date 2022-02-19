Lost and found pets

LOST: Chihuahua-dachshund mix, neutered, microchipped, 252-341-4847; “Cash,” white and black short-haired cat, white flea collar, Gum Swamp Church Road, 252-814-0476; “DJ,” male pit bull mix, brindle color, white legs and feet, 70 pounds, microchipped, green nylon collar, droopy ears, curled tail, 436 Glacier Place, Winterville, 571-723-6800; “Cinnamon,” large cat, spayed, microchipped, Summer place, 252-305-9761.

FOUND: black, white and brindle male dog, 50 pounds, chain collar, County Home-Stokestown St. Johns roads, Gardnerville, Ayden, 252-259-3466; cat, short-hair tortoiseshell-calico, female, blue flea collar, Treetops Circle, 919-581-7873; male tri-color beagle, slender, 2309 E 10th St., 910-366-2200

(All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)

Shelter reduced capacity


Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

