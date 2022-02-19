..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidity around 20 to 30
percent will bring an increased fire danger across the area this
afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
LOST: Chihuahua-dachshund mix, neutered, microchipped, 252-341-4847; “Cash,” white and black short-haired cat, white flea collar, Gum Swamp Church Road, 252-814-0476; “DJ,” male pit bull mix, brindle color, white legs and feet, 70 pounds, microchipped, green nylon collar, droopy ears, curled tail, 436 Glacier Place, Winterville, 571-723-6800; “Cinnamon,” large cat, spayed, microchipped, Summer place, 252-305-9761.
FOUND: black, white and brindle male dog, 50 pounds, chain collar, County Home-Stokestown St. Johns roads, Gardnerville, Ayden, 252-259-3466; cat, short-hair tortoiseshell-calico, female, blue flea collar, Treetops Circle, 919-581-7873; male tri-color beagle, slender, 2309 E 10th St., 910-366-2200
(All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.