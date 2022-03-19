The Pitt Friends Pub Crawl is scheduled from 1-7 p.m. today. The event will begin at Local Oak Brewing Co., 2564 Railroad St., Winterville, and then head to Tie Breakers (2582 Railroad) and finish out the day at Nauti Dog Brewery, 210 Main St., Winterville. Animal adoptions will be held outside, and supply and monetary donations will be accepted.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its seventh annual Night to Paws fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $75 each and include dinner, beer and wine, a silent auction, prize drawings, and live entertainment from Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/ANTP2022/welcome.