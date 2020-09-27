Lost and found pets
LOST: “Lucy,” cat, female, 1 year old, white, orange and brown tabby, white feet, greenish-blue eyes, Colony Court, 919-920-8909; “Blue,” cat, spayed, gray, green eyes, 2 years old, West Acres Lane off Crawford Smith Road, 902-1731; “Ankle,” boxer mix, female, tan and white chest, white and black round nose, 3 ½ years old, 25 pounds, rash on back end, blue collar, Valois Lane, 336-791-3278; “Stormy,” retriever mix, female, black and white, 10 months old, 1 blue eye, collar, microchipped, Sweetpointe Court, Ayden, 919-452-3904; English Pointer, female, white, 20 months old, N.C. 102 West, Ayden. 746-4186 or 412-7051; “Lucky,” hound mix, spayed, tri-color, 2 years old, microchipped, McDonald Street, Simpson, 902-1731.
FOUND: cat, white, young, hungry, Market Street Extension, Washington, 945-9717; pit bull, white with rear brown spots, medium size, gray-green eyes, 45 pounds, sick, South Square Drive, 902-1731; Chihuahua mix, white with brown spots, 2-3 years old, small, hot spots, Greenway, 902-1731; Chihuahua mix, older, tan with white around muzzle, small, erect ears, Noah Court, 902-1731; pit bull, brindle, medium size-slender, Massanutten and Alleghany off N.C. 33, 902-1731; (all reclaims must provide proof of ownership)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host Bone Appetit fundraising events Wednesday at Wasabi, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road and Friday-Saturday at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Blessing of the animals events
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St., will celebrate the Feast of St Francis of Assisi with a drive-thru blessing of the animals from 3-4 p.m. Oct. 4 in the parking lot. Donations of cleaning supplies and monetary gifts will be accepted to benefit the Pitt County Animal Shelter and the rescue group, Pitt Friends. All animals must be secured, and drivers should wear face coverings. Pet photographs in lieu of the animals may be brought to receive a blessing. The event will be held rain or shine.
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host a Blessing of the Animals event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 4. The drive-by event will take place in the church parking lot. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.