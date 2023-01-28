Lost and found pets

LOST: dogs, “Blue” and “Tank,” male American bulldogs, stocky, ears cropped, long tails, one blue and white and one blue, brindle, blue plastic and camouflage plastic collars, Penny Hill Road, Belvoir, 252-945-3325, email sidneyhardy91@gmail.com; “Maymay” or “Mayze,” spayed Maltese-Shih Tzu mix, white and tan, 13 years old, 6 pounds, semi-erect ears, short tail, Manchester subdivision, Winterville, 252-320-5112 or 252-320-5113, email shadel88@gmail.com; “Shilo,” female black Lab, 1 year old, 60-75 pounds, short tail, East 12th Street, 252-561-6975; “Dixie,” spayed Rottweiler, black and tan, 85 pounds, nylon faded pink collar, heartworm positive, Church Street, Grifton, 252-531-9190 or 252-751-7478, email topfiel1@yahoo.com; gray, female cat with white and orange patches,“Axilla,” freckle under left eye, 5 pounds, 7 months old, Memorial and Clubway Drive, 319-800-3620, email b.rembolt45@gmail.com.

