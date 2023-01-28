LOST: dogs, “Blue” and “Tank,” male American bulldogs, stocky, ears cropped, long tails, one blue and white and one blue, brindle, blue plastic and camouflage plastic collars, Penny Hill Road, Belvoir, 252-945-3325, email sidneyhardy91@gmail.com; “Maymay” or “Mayze,” spayed Maltese-Shih Tzu mix, white and tan, 13 years old, 6 pounds, semi-erect ears, short tail, Manchester subdivision, Winterville, 252-320-5112 or 252-320-5113, email shadel88@gmail.com; “Shilo,” female black Lab, 1 year old, 60-75 pounds, short tail, East 12th Street, 252-561-6975; “Dixie,” spayed Rottweiler, black and tan, 85 pounds, nylon faded pink collar, heartworm positive, Church Street, Grifton, 252-531-9190 or 252-751-7478, email topfiel1@yahoo.com; gray, female cat with white and orange patches,“Axilla,” freckle under left eye, 5 pounds, 7 months old, Memorial and Clubway Drive, 319-800-3620, email b.rembolt45@gmail.com.
FOUND: male Rottweiler mix, black and tan, 1-2 years old, 50 pounds, gray nylon collar, droop ears, long tail, Blackjack-Simpson area, 252-814-3456 or 252-412-2162, email hconran@gmail.com; “Hooch,” neutered, brown Lab-hound mix, microchip #991001003921464 (registered to a former owner) Wimbledon Drive, near tennis courts, 410-562-8834; young, neutered black and white Lab-pit bull mix, River Park North, Mumford Road, 413-7247.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, toys and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.