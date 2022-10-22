Lost pet
LOST: “Charlie,” black and white adult male cat, white spot on his back, black socks and black mask, medium size, slender, Stokes Town area of N.C. 102 East outside Ayden, 252-408-1835 or email: corrielstevens@gmail.com.
Lost pet
Canine Crawl
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its 21st annual Canine Crawl from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Greenville Town Common, 1-5 E. First St. The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Humane Society, will feature music, games and the vendor village. Free. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
