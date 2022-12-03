Pitt Friends has 2023 calendars available for sale as a fundraiser for the group. Two calendar styles are available, each featuring dogs previously adopted from Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Cost is $19.99 each. Visit https://pittfriendspooches.wordpress.com.
Beare Garden benefit
Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness, 1540 E. Arlington Blvd., will host an American Red Cross blood drive and benefit for Beare Garden Animal Rescue from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. For each unit of blood collected at the drive, Beare Garden will receive $10 to go toward paying vet bills. For more information, visit www.bgar.org.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.