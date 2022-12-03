Volunteers needed

The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina Is in need of volunteers for gift wrapping at the mall this month. The gift-wrapping station, operated as a fundraiser for HSEC, will be open from Dec. 5 to Dec. 24. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0949acac2ba3f9c52-gift or email hsecvolunteer@gmail.com to sign up.

