Lost and found pets

LOST: dog, “Sandy,”spayed peek-a-poo, fur color white, 17 years old, 9 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Rouse Road, 252-756-0150 or 252-916-2296, email mhcole1178@yahoo.com; dog, “Jacob,”neutered Staffordshire bull terrier, tan color, stocky, microchipped, 7 years old, Frankie Coburn Road, 252-258-8957; cat, “Mia,”spayed orange tabby, 2 years old, 8 pounds, slender, Rondo Drive, 252-933-5540 or 919-466-1451, email jojo9mahd@yahoo.com.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.