...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA EXCEPT
FOR THE OUTER BANKS FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Most of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
LOST: dog, “Sandy,”spayed peek-a-poo, fur color white, 17 years old, 9 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Rouse Road, 252-756-0150 or 252-916-2296, email mhcole1178@yahoo.com; dog, “Jacob,”neutered Staffordshire bull terrier, tan color, stocky, microchipped, 7 years old, Frankie Coburn Road, 252-258-8957; cat, “Mia,”spayed orange tabby, 2 years old, 8 pounds, slender, Rondo Drive, 252-933-5540 or 919-466-1451, email jojo9mahd@yahoo.com.
FOUND: dog, male, brown, small, droop ears, tail curled, Pocosin and Speight Seed Farm Roads, Ayden, 252-245-1250, email: dustinlang8027@gmail.com; female dog, black with white markings, purple plastic collar with webbing design, small, slender, semi-erect ears, Clark Street, 410-693-0674, email maryk8williams@gmail.com; male Lab mix, tan color, pink spot on lower lip, small, slender, droop ears, Belle Mead Apartments off Fire Tower Road, 252-833-2897 or 252-378-4979, email nesghley.santamaria@gmail.com; dog, male Regency Boulevard, contact the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 252-413-7247; cat, male, black and white, red flea collar, medium-size, slender, Mozingo and Stantonsburg roads, lhenry1009@gmail.com; black and white spotted, cat, medium-size, South Jarvis Street, 252-412-5280, email kclarke4286@gmail.com.
Night to Paws
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host the Night to Paws fundraising event at 6 p.m. April 15 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 Greenville Blvd. The ticketed event will include food, entertainment, a silent auction, and prize drawings. Dress is cocktail casual. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Friends fundraiser
Buck Wild with Pitt Friends, a fundraiser, will be held from 1-4 p.m. April 22 at Buck Wild Tavern, 4052 S. Memorial Drive. The event will include a silent auction, live music and animals available for adoption. Visit facebook.com/groups/168347796585110.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, toys and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.