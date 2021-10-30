Lost and found pets
LOST: dog, spayed German shepherd mix, chain collar, blind, Earnest Loftin Road, (256) 856-8900; cat, male, short hair, black and white on chest, Stantonsburg Road-Park West Drive, (252) 517-7176; dog, male, black and white wavy coat with streaks on the head, back right leg has been broken, blue nylon collar with white bones, (252) 414-1621; dog, male, black and gray poodle, bottom over-bite, Penncross Drive, (252) 955-0406; cat, neutered, solid gray short hair, N.C. 11 and 102, (252) 412-5232; two cats, male, gray and white long hair, scabs on skin, Laurel Street, (252) 752-7220; dog, female, brindle pit bull, slit in ear, Washington Street and Church Road, (252) 883-2387; dog, female, tan and white small mixed breed, pink collar, white chest and paws, U.S. 13 (818) 325-9768; dog, female, hound-Chow mix, white/brown spots, Simpson, (252) 558-7626.
FOUND: dog, male, wire-hair terrier mix, Stokestown-St. John Road, (252) 531-8355; dog, male, black and tan dachshund, Sheffield Drive, (252) 902-7285; dog, male, black and white Husky, black collar, Beaverdam Road, (252) 531-5723; dog, male, light brown and white pit bull, University Park apartments, (704) 232-2139.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 5-6 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Family Fun
Spay Today, 4556 County Home Road, will host a fundraising event from 4-6 p.m. today. The event will include games and activities for children, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin painting, pet photos and teddy bear “surgery” (mending of stuffed animals). The event also will include a silent auction. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.