Lost and found pets
LOST: “Rocky,” Lab-rottweiler mix, male, 11 months old, black with small white on chest, dark brown eyes, medium, folded ears, long tail, Abee Road, 864-4071; “Rhea” (aka “Mama,”) cat, female, gray, black and brown tabby, bright green eyes, 2 years old, slender, Copper Beech, 902-1731; “Rebel,” cat, spayed, gray, white and black, white paws, 2 years old, small, pink collar, Vancroft Circle and Thomas Langston, Winterville, 702-4800; “Meow,” cat, male, black with white spot on belly, 1 year old, slender build, yellow eyes, Seresto flea collar and black and white skull and crossbones collar, breathing issues, Clark’s Neck Road, Washington, 721-1091; “Paisley,” pit bull, female, red and white, 4 years old, medium, stocky, folded ears, River Creek area, 814-0516 or 714-2136,
FOUND: cat, gray, black and brown tabby, black solid strip down back, one year old, 8 pounds small, Treybrooke Circle, 902-1731; cat, solid white with charcoal markings, young, Dudley’s Grant, 902-1731; hound, female, tricolor, scratch on nose, medium-slender, droop ears, Whispering Pines Road, Washington, 902-1731 (all reclaims must provide proof of ownership).
Pet portraits
The Greenville Museum of Art and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host Pet Portrait Palooza today-Friday. Participants will made donations in exchange for drawings of their pets. The cost is $50 for a drawing by a professional artist and $20 for an amateur sketch by museum staff, trustees or volunteers. For an additional donation, participants will be interested in a drawing for pet gift baskets. From each portrait, $10 will be donated to the Humane Society. Visit gmoa.org for more information.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event Friday-Saturday at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.